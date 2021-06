BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Fire Department is making their way into the community the afternoon of Sunday, June 13.

The department will be at Moes Southwest Grill from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Firefighters will give free tours and will be there to answer any questions community members have. After that, kids will be able to eat free at Moes Southwest Grill.