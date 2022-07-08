ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing police, driving drunk and having a defaced handgun, according to police.

Justin Romanski, 28, was arrested by the Elmira Heights Police Department after an officer tried to stop his vehicle on West 15th Street. Police said Romanski didn’t stop and fled the scene.

Police eventually arrested Romanski at his house and allegedly found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle he had been driving. The serial numbers were defaced on the gun, police said. Romanski had previously been ordered by a court not to possess firearms, according to EHPD.

Police also said Romanski was driving while impaired by alcohol.

He was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt, 3rd-degree Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, Driving while Intoxicated, and numerous traffic violations. He was arraigned in the Elmira Heights Court and released to appear again in court at a later date.