BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights man was airlifted to Robert Packer after a crash in the Town of Big Flats yesterday.

According to the New York State Police, a pick-up truck being driven by Devin D’Arcangelo, 26, was traveling south on Lew Storch Road on the afternoon of July 20. The vehicle went off the road near the intersection with West Hill Road around noon and struck multiple trees after leaving the roadway.

It took over two hours for authorities to remove the D’Arcangelo from the vehicle. D’Arcangelo was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and is currently in the ICU. His condition is unknown at this time.

D’Arcangelo was issued several traffic tickets.