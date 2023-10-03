ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The 13th annual Elmira Heights Oktober Fest will be open to the community in the coming week.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the festival will return to East 14th Street in Elmira Heights from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The festival is family-friendly and open to all.

The festival will host plenty for attendees to participate in including shopping food, craft and merchandise vendors and viewing vintage, classic and sports cars. Basket raffles and a mum sale will also be taking place.

Free kids games and activities will be available including face painting by Jen Sekella, balloon animals by Jim Turner and a petting zoo.

Additionally, live music will be playing for the duration of the festival with East Hill Jazz Trio playing from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and Bad Bear playing from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

While the festival is family-friendly, Harry’s Inn will be open with adult beverages and other activities throughout the day.