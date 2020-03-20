Elmira Heights PBA assisting those affected by COVID-19 with meal certificates

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Police Benevolent Association has organized a fund to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Operation 14903 Give Back” aims to help those affected by the pandemic by supplying essential supplies and helping local restaurants serve those in need.

If you are in need of food, the PBA will be offering $30 meal certificates to four restaurants in Elmira Heights: Bell’s Country Coffee, Harry’s Inn the Heights, Legends, and O’Ryans Sports Bar And Grill.

To receive a meal certificate, you’re asked to call Elmira Heights Police at 607-733-6580 or contact them on Facebook. You’ll be asked to answer a short questionnaire and the department will determine whether you qualify.

If you do qualify, officers will deliver the meal certificate to your home.

If you spend more than $30 at those locations, you will be responsible for the remaining amount.

If you are in need of essentials such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, or cleaning wipes, you can contact Elmira Heights Police at 607-733-6580 or on Facebook.

The PBA has set aside $3,000 to start the fund, but if you would like to donate, you can reach out to the EHPBA or mail checks.

If anyone believes a family member, friend, or neighbor is in need of supplies, they’re asked to contact Elmira Heights Police at 607-733-6580 or contact them on Facebook.