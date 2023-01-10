ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are investigating a card skimming device that was installed at a gas station in the Village.

EHPD received a call about the device on January 7, 2023. Police said it was on a gas pump at the College Ave. Speedway in Elmira Heights.

The device is designed to read credit card information and steal it, police said. According to EHPD, an attendant discovered the device and called police.

EHPD is asking anyone who knows about the man suspected of installing the device—last seen walking south on College Ave.—to contact the department at (607)-733-6580.