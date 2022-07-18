ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Elmira Heights are looking for more information about the fire that destroyed a local bar over the weekend.

The Elmira Heights Police Department said New York State Fire is helping to investigate the early morning fire that broke out on July 16. The blaze left The Glass House at 125 Prescott Ave. completely engulfed, and according to officials on the day of the fire, everyone was able to make it safely out of the upstairs apartments.

EHPD is asking anyone with information to call 607-733-6580. Additionally, anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is encouraged to check their footage, especially from 3:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m. on July 16.

The grandson of the owner of The Glass House said the bar has been in the family for 49 years and has been a bar for almost 100. Code Enforcement later condemned the building.