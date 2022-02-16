Elmira Heights Police Officer retires; performs final walkout

Sergeant Pickering seen before his walkoff.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights Police Sergeant had his final sendoff this morning, topping off a long career with the department.

Sergeant Steven Pickering entered retirement after 20 years of service with the Village of Elmira heights.

Pickering started his career with the New York State Police and became an officer with Elmira Heights in 2002.

Pickering was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2020 and achieved the status of a Drug Recognition Expert during his career.

He was President of the Police Benevolent Association for many years and spearheaded many community efforts.

An event was held at the Elmira Heights Fire Department where officers, friends, and family were in attendance to wish him a happy retirement.