Elmira Heights Police Officer retires; performs final walkout

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sergeant Pickering seen before his walkoff.

Sergeant Pickering seen before his walkoff.

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira Heights Police Sergeant had his final sendoff this morning, topping off a long career with the department.

Sergeant Steven Pickering entered retirement after 20 years of service with the Village of Elmira heights.

Pickering started his career with the New York State Police and became an officer with Elmira Heights in 2002.

Pickering was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2020 and achieved the status of a Drug Recognition Expert during his career.

He was President of the Police Benevolent Association for many years and spearheaded many community efforts.

An event was held at the Elmira Heights Fire Department where officers, friends, and family were in attendance to wish him a happy retirement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now