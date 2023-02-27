ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students from the Thomas A. Edison high school and Cohen Middle school teamed up in support of a fellow student, Landan Marsh.
Landan Marsh a 7th grader at Cohen Middle School is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the Lymphatic system. Lymphoma as it progresses limits the body’s ability to fight off infections.
The Basketball Benefit will be held on February 28th at 4:30pm at the Thomas A Edison High School.
- 4:30pm and 5:30pm Modified games
- 6:30pm High School Exhibition game
- Raffles, Concession, Half-Court Shot
All of the proceeds will go to Landan and his family, towards his medical expenses.