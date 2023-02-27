ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students from the Thomas A. Edison high school and Cohen Middle school teamed up in support of a fellow student, Landan Marsh.

Landan Marsh a 7th grader at Cohen Middle School is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the Lymphatic system. Lymphoma as it progresses limits the body’s ability to fight off infections.

The Basketball Benefit will be held on February 28th at 4:30pm at the Thomas A Edison High School.

4:30pm and 5:30pm Modified games

6:30pm High School Exhibition game

Raffles, Concession, Half-Court Shot

All of the proceeds will go to Landan and his family, towards his medical expenses.