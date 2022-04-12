ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights teen has been arrested for allegedly beating his dog in the head multiple times, police said.

William Kelsey, 19, was arrested by the Elmira Heights Police Department after officers responded to a report of a man beating his dog on Lynwood Avenue. Police alleged that Kelsey had punched his dog in the head several times.

The dog was removed by animal control and taken to be examined by a veterinarian.

Welsey was charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals under Agriculture and Markets Law. He was processed and released on a ticket to appear in the Elmira Heights Village Court at a later date.