Elmira Heights Theater to host a community market

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – The historic Elmira Heights Theater has been closed since early March and with no opening in sight, they decided to get creative and find a way to get the community together and make money for themselves and local businesses.

On Sunday, August 30th, they will be hosting the first Heights Theater Market. It will happen from 11 AM until 2 PM and will feature over a dozen local businesses, vendors, and artists.

Bell’s Country Coffee and Big Nerd Coffee Company plan to be in attendance, they tell 18 News that they will have coffee fresh out of the roaster along with bakes goods and cold drinks at the market.

“We’ve always been a theater that is happy to do different types of event, whether it’s conferences, whether it’s speakers, whether its bands, we’re the type of hometown independently owned theater that never wants to just sit on our hands and say, Well, this is what movie theaters do or what have you.” Said the Assistant Manager of the Elmira Heights Theater Jared Aiosa.