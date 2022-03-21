ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Elmira Heights will host a candlelight vigil for the people of Ukraine this weekend.

The vigil will take place at the McCann’s Memorial Park parking lot on Saturday, March 26. People will start to gather at 6:30, while the event will start at 7:00 p.m.

Elmira Heights mayor Margaret Smith and Reverend Teodor Czabala will speak at the event.

The Village of Elmira Heights, St Nicholas Church and the Village of Horseheads Historical Societies are partnering for the vigil.

Donations will be accepted at the event and given to the American Red Cross for the people of Ukraine.