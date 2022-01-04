Elmira Heights woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights woman was arrested by police after she was allegedly found to be under the influence while with children.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Elmria Heights Police were dispatched to a reported disturbance on Verona Street and found Megan Coffelt, 38, “impaired” with evidence of controlled substances present.

Elmira Heights Police say two small children were in Coffelt’s presence and were placed into the care of another adult. Coffelt was transported from the scene for medical assistance.

Coffelt was arrested on Jan. 3, 2022, and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree.