Elmira High School announces in-person graduation plans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira High School Class of 2020 will be having an in-person graduation ceremony on June 27 at the Chemung County Fairgrounds, according to a school official.

A time has not yet been set for the event and the district is “hopeful” that the Governor’s limit on 150 participants will be expanded.

Leaders in the Southern Tier sent Governor Cuomo a letter asking for more control over local graduations.

On Friday night a car parade was held for the Class of 2020 in the Elmira City School District.

