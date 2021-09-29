Elmira High School contamination cleanup

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – New York state officials were in Elmira to discuss contamination cleanup efforts at Elmira High School.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health is overseeing a thorough cleanup of contamination found below-ground on portions of the Elmira High School property.

Elmira High School was built on land that had been used for heavy industry for more than 100 years. This invisible threat had caused serious health problems for students in the past.

Officials were at Elmira High School showcasing their clean-up projects thus far. The community was invited to come in and ask the officials any questions on the completed work and what plans they had for the future.

“We’ve been working very collaboratively with the district and with Unisys to do a comprehensive cleanup… We’ve been adapting that clean-up as we need to, to make sure that we are being protective of the students and the community,” said Timothy Walsh, DEC Region 8 Director.

This past year the main focus was digging up contaminated soil from the football field. Remediation on the field was just finished in August, and they are set to move on to the north athletic field around mid-October.

Walsh said they are aiming to get all projects done by 2025.