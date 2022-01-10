Elmira High School students receive Scholastic Art Awards

Masked Expression: Emma Pack

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira High School Students have been recognized for their artwork in the 2022 National Scholastic Art Awards.

Emma Pack and Sierra White’s artwork included sculpture work and photography from Elmira.

Their artwork was part of the New York/Pennsylvania region and will be on display “with the award-winning selections of many talented students around our area,” said ECSD. The Arnot Art Museum will host the 79th Scholastic Art Awards exhibit from January 31 to March 6. The pieces will also be available digitally on the museum’s website.

Pack also received recognition for multiple photography entries in last year’s awards.

Below are the pieces from Pack and White.

Saxophone Street Jazz: Emma Pack
Nostalgia: Sierra White
Masked Expression: Emma Pack

