ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Set to premiere this weekend, Elmira High School takes on the 1980s horror of the same name in a hilarious parody.

Five college students vacation in an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them into demons.

Blood will fly while limbs are dismembered in a fantastic parody all set to music.

Viewers don’t need to know anything about the Evil Dead movies in order to follow along with the show, just a sense of humor and to be ready to have a good time.

The musical will take place this Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, with a start time of 7:00 p.m. at the O’Dell Theater inside Elmira High School.

Tickets to the musical are $12 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased online, or at the door.

Be advised that this musical contains mature content and may not be suitable for younger audience members.