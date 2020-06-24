Elmira High School’s stadium project underway, engraved seats available for pickup

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction is underway for the new Elmira High School athletic stadium project after a $68 million district-wide capital improvement plan it was under received public approval on June 16.

As part of the renovations the school will be preserving the current sponsored stadium benches with engraved names.

Members of the community who supported the project 20 years ago, at the level that was recognized with an engraved stadium bench, are able to collect their engraved piece of history from Elmira High School.

Those who would like to receive their bench should email the District at info@elmiracityschools.com by Friday June 26, 2020 in order to make pick-up arrangements.