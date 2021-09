ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Elmira Holiday Parade has been canceled for a second consecutive year.

The parade’s cancelation was confirmed on Monday by Jennifer Herrick of Elmira Downtown Development.

The 64th annual Elmira Downtown Holiday Parade in 2020 had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade is typically held on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, and aired on WETM and MyTwinTiers.com

More information on the parade’s cancelation is expected to be released soon.