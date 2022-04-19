ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Loan applications are open for homeowners in the City of Elmira looking to make “needed health and safety improvements,” according to the non-profit Home Headquarters.

The Elmira Home Improvement Loan Program offers loans up to $25,000 at an interest rate of 3.99% for interior and exterior improvements that address health and safety repairs, Home HQ announced. Landlords who own property within the City of Elmira can also apply for the loans.

To be eligible, the property must be within City limits, it must be your primary residence, and property taxes and water bills must be current. Home HQ also said that the household must earn at or less than 120% of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s guidelines of median income based on family size.

To apply for the loans—which do require a permit and inspection through the City of Elmira Community Development—click here.

HUD’s guidelines for median income are included in the table below.