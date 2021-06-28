Elmira home invasion: Court documents detail November home invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Indictments handed up by the Chemung County Grand Jury uncovered new details about the Nov. 18 Elmira home invasion investigation that led to the arrests of three Rochester men.

According to court documents, the men entered a home occupied by multiple women on the 400 block of Hillbrook Road and displayed what appeared to be a firearm. The three men, identified last week by New York State Police as Myrone Warr, Bryan Warr, and Benny Warr, allegedly stole two iPhones (with cases) and two rings that belonged to the women.

Three separate women are named as victims in the indictment.

The three men were all indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for Robbery 1st a B Felony and Burglary 1st a B Felony, and three counts of petit larceny. The robbery and burglary charges are listed as armed felonies.

As of Friday, Myrone Warr and Bryan Warr were being held in the Chemung County Jail and Benny Warr was being held in the Monroe County Jail pending further court action.

Mugshots of Myrone Warr and Bryan Warr were provided by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. A mugshot for Benny Warr was not immediately made available by the Monroe County Jail.

The New York State Police were assisted with the investigation by the West Elmira Police Department