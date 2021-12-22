Elmira home suffers damage after early morning fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Fire Fighters IAFF Local 709 shared images of an early morning house fire on the 400 block of W. Third Street on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames in the front of the house and made a forced entry into the home. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and spent hours hitting hot spots between boards and tucked into corners.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to search the home for any additional heat to ensure the fire was out.

The West Elmira Fire Department assisted and no injuries were reported.