(WETM) – One of the places shoppers are feeling the strongest squeeze on their wallets is in the grocery store—specifically, in the egg section. Egg prices are spiking, and the double-whammy of inflation and an outbreak of avian flu is making it worse.

Over the last few days, 18 News has compiled a list of the lowest egg prices at local grocery stores. It is important to note that these prices are pulled from stores’ websites and apps and are the lowest price available for a dozen large, grade-A eggs.

It is also important to note that prices can swing dramatically depending on the current stock available.

Below is each day’s list of current egg prices at local stores and the change from the day before:

Egg Prices: 1-13-23

Save-a-Lot: $3.29 (down $2.76)

Wegmans: $3.79 (down $1.20)

Minier’s: $4.29 (no change)

Weis: $4.39 (down $0.30)

Tops: $4.99 (no change)

Target: $4.99 (down $0.70)

Aldi: $5.49 (no change)

Walmart: $5.70 (no change)

Egg Prices: 1-12-23

Save-a-Lot: $6.05 (up $2.76; previously lower-priced eggs listed “out of stock” )

Wegmans: $4.99 (no change)

Minier’s: $4.29 (down $1.10)

Weis: $4.99 (no change)

Tops: $4.99 (down $0.21)

Target: $5.69 (no change)

Aldi: $5.49 (no change)

Walmart: $5.70 (down $0.17)

Egg Prices: 1-11-23