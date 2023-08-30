ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira home is currently in flames after a possible explosion, according to witnesses.

Elmira Fire Department and West Elmira Fire Department were called to respond to a home split into apartments that is currently filling with smoke due to a fire on West Gray Street. A witness told an 18 NEWS reporter that they heard a possible explosion.

So far, the back end of the house has heavy burn damage. Crews are still working to put the fire out. Chemung Fire Investigators are on the scene.

Information is currently limited on the situation but more information will be posted as it becomes available.