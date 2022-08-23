ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Once again, a new mural is shining its colors on the streets of Elmira.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Elmira Infinite Canvas unveiled “Community Barber Shop,” a mural painted on one of the outer walls of Derito’s Barber Shop on Franklin Street. The mural features a barber and a customer in front of a spiraling barber shop pole in the background.

The mural was painted by artist and sheet metal worker Jharmi “Cuba” Leach. Jharmi hopes that the new mural will help boost awareness of the community arts and help business at the barber shop grow.

“The community, barbering, and black people in the community are mostly my inspiration,” said Jharmi. “I haven’t gone here a lot, but a lot of people I know, especially a lot of sheet metal workers and their parents, have been here for a very long time.”

Elmira Infinite Canvas has presented many public art projects throughout the past year. A couple of these projects include “Fishing Kids” at Swarthout’s Bait and Tackle Shop and “The Phoebe Snow” at the viaduct between Judson and Harper Streets. “Fishing Kids” features two silhouettes of children fishing over a large lake. “The Phoebe Snow” features a historic railroad station that once stood above the viaduct where the mural is shown.

Elmira Infinite Canvas’s mission is to uplift the community through vibrant public art, expand community pride, and evolve Elmira as an arts destination and a leader in the arts. If you would like to share an idea for a public art project with Elmira Infinite Canvas, click on the following link: www.communityartsofelmira.com.