ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Community Arts of Elmira’s Elmira Infinite Canvas and the City of Elmira joined together on Wednesday, July 13th to unveil the city’s latest mural: The Phoebe Snow.

The Phoebe Snow was a passenger train (c. 1949-1967) whose route ran from Hoboken, New Jersey, to Buffalo, New York through Elmira, and later from Elmira to Chicago, via the Lackawanna Railroad. The mural featuring the Phoebe Snow not only tells the history of the passenger train, but the history of the former Lackawanna Railroad as well. This is the 11th Railroad Viaduct Wing & Wall project of Community Arts of Elmira’s Elmira Infinite Canvas.

“This was a tribute to the people who worked for the Lackawanna,” said lead artist Rob Piecuch. “It was a very very important part of our transportation history years ago that’s kind of been forgotten about so this is the case where you can now see elements of it again.”

The mural is located at the viaduct between Judson and Harper streets. More art murals are predicted to flood the viaducts across Elmira in the near future.

Community Arts of Elmira would like to thank collaborating Artists Rob Piecuch, Alex Taylor, Christopher Eldred, and all the volunteers who helped to trim the brush, clean and then prime the walls for the mural. The community would also like to thank the Chemung County Youth Bureau’s JAWS program for preparing the site for the ribbon cutting.