ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man currently incarcerated in the Attica Correctional Facility has been accused of murdering a man in the City almost four years ago and trying to murder a woman on the same day, causing her brain permanent damage, according to court documents.

James Lee, 48, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury and arraigned in court on April 22, 2022 in connection to the case. According to the indictment handed up, Lee allegedly killed Shida Gilliam early in the morning on May 26, 2018 at the woman’s home on Oak Street in Elmira.

Chemung County District Attorney said neighbors called police after they saw somebody lying in the front lawn of the house. Officers later discovered that two people were attacked with blunt instruments.

Court documents also said that Lee allegedly attempted to kill the woman on the same day, “striking her in the head with a blunt instrument”, which caused permanent brain damage, the indictment said. It further explained that Lee had intended to kill her.

Both Gilliam and the woman were taken to Robert Packer via Erway Ambulance. Gilliam later died on June 3, Wetmore said. He also 18 News that the woman has a protection order against Lee.

Lee was indicted on one count of 2nd-degree Murder, 2nd-degree Attempted Murder, and 1st-degree Assault. He was arraigned in the Chemung County Court the same day the indictment was unsealed. He is currently an inmate in the Attica Correctional Facility for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.