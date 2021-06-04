Elmira inmate facing discipline for throwing urine, feces at officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An officer at Elmira Correctional Facility had urine and feces thrown at him by an inmate who was in a cell in a Special Housing Unit at the maximum security prison, according to the NYSCOPBA.

According to the correctional officers union, on June 3, the officer was walking past the cell when an inmate threw urine and feces from a milk carton through his cell hatch, striking the officer in the face and upper body.

The officer was treated for exposure at the facility infirmary and remained on duty.

The 28-year-old inmate, who was already in a Special Housing Unit on prior disciplinary charges, was removed from the cell and placed in another Special Housing Unit cell. The inmate faces additional disciplinary charges in the throwing incident.

The inmate is serving a 25 year sentence after being convicted in Erie County in 2020 for Assault 1st, Assault 2nd and Strangulation 2nd for torturing his girlfriend and her son over a 10 month period.

“Correction officers have to endure many difficult situations inside state prisons, including daily assaults. One of the most egregious acts an inmate can commit is the act of throwing urine and feces at a staff member. It is why the act was designated a felony by the State Legislature several years ago. In this particular incident, it was committed by an inmate who was convicted of torturing his girlfriend and her son over a 10 month period. He clearly has no value for other human beings. He should be prosecuted and convicted and have his sentence run consecutively to his current sentence so he hopefully understands that this behavior will not be tolerated. ” Mark Deburgomaster , Western Region Vice President NYSCOPBA

According to the NYSCOPBA, officers were injured in four separate attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility in May.