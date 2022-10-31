ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean.

The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves can also be dropped off at the City compost site.

Elmira’s announcement asked residents to rake leaves between the sidewalk and curb, or as close to the curb as possible on streets without sidewalks. No matter where you live, the City is reminding homeowners not to rake leaves into the street in order to avoid child safety hazards and drain clogs.

The City said two or three crews will pick up leaves on every street at least twice, splitting the City into six sections. The Elmira City (840 Linden Pl.) and Chemung County (Blostein Blvd.) compost sites will close on Nov. 5 and Nov. 26, respectively.

The announcement also said that bagged leaves will no longer be accepted and encouraged homeowners to mulch leaves on their lawns to help the health of the grass.