Elmira lights up the Wisner Park Christmas tree

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira lit their Christmas tree in Wisner Park in a small celebration of the holiday season.

Due to COVID-19 the organizers did not want to hold the typical a large event that accompanies the annual tree lighting. Instead of the 300-400 people that usually attend, the event was limited to Jennifer Herrick and Katie Boland of Downtown Development and Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell.

“We hope that next year we’ll be able to gather again with our friends,” said Jennifer Herrick.

Mayor Dan Mandell said that this time of year is a special time for families and that the pandemic is only a “moment in time” that we will get through together.

“My message to everyone in our community in general, stay safe. Make sure you ware masks when you’re out in public.”