ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Little Theatre has announced its lineup of shows for the 2022-2023 season and is still looking for volunteers.

ELT announced this week that this year’s lineup will include adaptions from Stephen King and Jane Austen, as well as puppets and original comedy. All the shows will be performed at the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira.

The season will begin on September 2, 2022 with “Avenue Q” at the Clemens Center. ELT described the show as a “grown-up version of sesame street.

ELT’s full season schedule is below:

Avenue Q September 2-18, 2022 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Powers Theatre at the Clemens Center

Emma January 20-29, 2023 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Mandeville Hall at the Clemens Center

Misery March 10-19, 2023 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Mandeville Hall at the Clemens Center

Becky’s New Car March 31-April 8, 2023 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Mandeville Hall at the Clemens Center



Elmira Little Theatre also said it was still looking for volunteers throughout the upcoming season. More information on season passes and volunteer opportunities is available on the ELT website.