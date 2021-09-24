Elmira Little Theatre: You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown production this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- For one local theater group, live productions are back.

Starting tonight and throughout the weekend, Elmira Little Theater is putting on a production of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.

After a successful first weekend of shows, the shows are back this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Director of the production said the audience and cast both have had great energy for the first in-person production in nearly two years.

“People, I think people just have been so excited to be in a room together and laugh. Really, this show is about hope and happiness. And I think that’s what we need right now so it’s a perfect way to start our 2021-2022 season ” said Michael Hurricane Smith, the director of the play.

The shows take place at Park Church in Elmira and run Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 PM and on Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $20.00 for students and seniors and $22.00 for general admission. To purchase tickets or to get more information head to https://elmiralittletheatre.org/.