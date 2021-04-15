Elmira makes top places to live in Northeast after coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stilfehler // Wikicommons

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Business Insider named 30 of the best cities to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic and Elmira made the list.

The site ranked cities based on pre-coronavirus unemployment rates, ability to work from home, population density, housing prices, monthly living costs, average travel time to work, school spending per student, and other categories.

Of the 21 ranked cities, nine were in Upstate New York and three in the Southern Tier of New York. Several cities across New York and Pennsylvania were ranked.

According to Business Insider, the cost of living in Elmira is relatively low and is 4.5 percent lower than the national average. The area also has the 15th highest spending per student in public schools.

Binghamton and Ithaca were also ranked from this area. Rochester topped the list. It has a high share of jobs that can be done at home and the second largest spending per student in public schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now