Elmira man and four juveniles arrested for assault and robbery

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On Friday, Jul 24, at approximately 4:00 AM, Officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to the area of Spaulding St. and Lormore St. for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that the robbery had actually taken place at Brand Park.

The victim informed Officers that a friend had asked him to come to Brand Park to help them because they were lost.

When the victim arrived at the park he was jumped by several people. He was physically attacked and robbed at gunpoint.

Clothing and other property was taken from him before the subjects fled the area. The victim knew some of the people involved and was able to give descriptions of others. Officers checked the area and located several suspects near the scene.

They were detained and later interviewed.

As a result of this investigation, five people have been arrested. Four of those arrested were juveniles, two males and two females.

They were each charged with Conspiracy 4th (E felony), Attempted Gang Assault in the 2nd degree (D felony), and Robbery in the 2nd degree (C felony).

The fifth person involved was Konner Scharborough, 18, from Elmira. Evidence was presented to the Grand Jury and a Superior Court Warrant was issued for Scharborough.

He has been charged with three counts of Robbery in the 2nd degree. Scharborough was arrested in Broome County on Oct 20 and transported to the Chemung County Jail.