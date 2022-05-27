ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties.

Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say that Welfel allegedly possessed a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.

It was learned that Welfel was wanted on warrants from both the City of Corning and the Village of Bath.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office charged Welfel with Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Welfel was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and was released.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office made public the arrest of Welfel Friday afternoon as a Fugitive from Justice, a Class D Felony.

Police say that Welfel is currently incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail on separate charges. He was found to have an active warrant out of Bradford County Pennsylvania for alleged retail theft.

Welfel was arraigned in Elmira City Court where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail awaiting extradition by the Pennsylvania authorities.