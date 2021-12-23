Elmira man arrested after allegedly taking over $3000 worth of products from Lowes in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over $3000 worth of products from the Lowes in Sayre on three separate occasions.

William Swayze, 43, of Elmira has been arrested after an alleged string of retail thefts that took place over a month.

Lowes’ Asset Protection has first noticed Swayze on October 7, 2021, in possession of an item/s worth $1,138.28, he had gone into the store at 5:48 p.m. and left with the item/s at 5:57 p.m., without paying for them.

Swayze was seen again on Oct. 27 where asset protection had noticed him in possession of an item/s valued at $877. He had gone into the store around 1:42 p.m. and left at 1:47 p.m. without paying for the merchandise.

Swayze entered the Lowes a third time on Nov. 7 around 4:01 p.m. where he took possession of merchandise valued at $1,217 and had quickly left the store at 4:06 p.m.

On Nov. 27, Swayze had entered the store for the fourth time and attempted to take items from the store, asset protection had reacted quickly this time and contacted the Athens Police Department. The police arrived in time to apprehend Swayze.

In total, Swayze took $3,232.28 worth of merchandise before being apprehended. He is being charged with 2 counts of retail theft and held on $50,000 bail with a hearing date set for January 4, 2022.