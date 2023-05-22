ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- On May 22nd, Elmira Police became aware of an incident at Chapel Park in the Town of Southport where an individual had displayed a handgun, which resulted in a chase.

According to reports, after displaying a gun, the man fled in a vehicle. The vehicle and suspect were later located in the area of Linden Pl. and Lake St., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Stephens Pl. near McKinley Pl.

The driver fled on foot in a northbound direction on McKinley Pl. While being chased, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and threw it. The chase continued and he was eventually taken into custody in the 900 block of Grand Central Ave.

The man is identified as 31-year-old Elmira resident Quayshaun Hubbard. Hubbard is currently on NYS Parole for a conviction on a previous charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Hubbard has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a Class c Felony, and is being held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.