ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police.

EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled on Grand Central Ave. towards Horseheads.

The driver then turned onto Chemung St. and then Blostein Blvd., according to EHPD. While the chase was slow, police said the driver didn’t comply with lights and sirens. The driver then drove into some bushes and trees and ran away on foot, police said.

Eventually, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office also responded, and Christopher Price, 42, was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Operating Under the Influence of Drugs, and multiple traffic violations.

Police said Price was taken to Arnot Ogden and eventually released back to EHPD. He was later handed over to the Sheriff’s Office for the 3rd-degree Burglary warrant.