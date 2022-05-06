ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A standoff took place in Elmira early Thursday involving a man with a sickle-style knife and Elmira Police.

According to police, Jose E. Matos Jr., 35, of Elmira, had been threatening his neighbors with a sickle around 8:00 a.m. in the area of the 300 block of Lorenzo Pl. in Elmira.

Officers had arrived at the scene and found Matos Jr. outside on the sidewalk with the weapon still in his right hand. Officers attempted to deescalate the situation via verbal commands but were unable to get him to drop the weapon.

The standoff outside lasted around 10 minutes before officers were able to resolve the situation by striking Matos Jr. with taser probes, causing him to fall to the ground, and giving officers the prime opportunity to detain and disarm him.

Matos Jr. was arrested and charged with Menacing in the second degree along with Obstructing Governmental Administration, both Class A Misdemeanors. He was held in city lockup and arraigned in Elmira City Court later that day.