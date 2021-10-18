Elmira man arrested and charged with assault over the weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News received the following press release from the Elmira Police Department early Monday morning.

“On Sunday October 17, 2021, at approximately 7:17 AM, members of the Elmira Police Department responded to the 300 block Mt. Zoar for the report of an assault where the victim was struck in the head with a hand gun.

The incident was investigated and as a result, 20 year old Nicholas J. Spicer was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd (class D Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (class C Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (class D Felony). Spicer is being held pending arraignment in Elmira City Court. “