Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice; found outside county jail with drugs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Bradford County.

Deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office encounter Aaron Reynolds on private property around the perimeter of the Chemung County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office says Reynolds provided a false name and date of birth when approached.

Deputies discovered Reynolds was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office on an active bench warrant for failure to appear to court on a theft charge. Reynolds was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs at the time of his arrest.

Reynolds has been charged as a Fugitive from Justice, a Class D Felony, as well as Criminal Impersonation, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Class A Misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Elmira City Court as a Fugitive from Justice and has been remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.