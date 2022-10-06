ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man arrested earlier this year as a fugitive from justice out of Bradford County has been arrested again on the same charge.

Frank Almeida, 42, is in the Chemung County Jail on separate charges and was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice (a class-D felony).

The arrest report said that Almeida was found to have an active warrant out of Bradford County, Pa. for Retail Theft charge. He was taken to the Southport Town Court before returning to jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Almeida was arrested in January 2022 on a Fugutive from Justice charge in Chemung County after he was found riding his bike on I-86 in Big Flats. Days later, he was sentenced in Bradford County for that retail theft charge.