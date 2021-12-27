Elmira man arrested for burglary; found hiding inside Southport home

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested for allegedly hiding inside a home in Southport, but Deputies found he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Shawn Murray, 29, was arrested on December 26 after the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person inside an unoccupied home on Hazel Street in Southport. Deputies found Murray hiding on the second floor, and he was taken into custody without issue for third-degree Burglary.

He was released on his own recognizance, but the Sheriff’s Office discovered he had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Petit Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Due to the Unlawful Fleeing and Petit Larceny warrants, Murray was remanded to the Chemung County Hail in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

Murray was arrested over a year ago after allegedly stealing a child’s bike in Southport.