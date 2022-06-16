HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Wednesday for an incident involving sexual abuse.

According to New York State Police, David J. Lopez, 37, was arrested after allegedly forcing his way into a Horseheads home and forcing a victim into unwanted sexual contact.

Lopez has been charged with sex abuse in the first degree, a felony, for forcible compulsion, as well as burglary for forcing his way into the home.

An order of protection was issued for the victim and Lopez was released on $5,000 bail.