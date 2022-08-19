ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week.

Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in Erwin intentionally trying to damage and steal property.

Allison was charged with 3rd-degree Burglary (class-D felony), 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief (class-E felony) and Petit Larceny.

He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released, the Sheriff’s Office said.