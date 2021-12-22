Elmira man arrested for criminal contempt

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly violating an active order of protection.

On Dec. 21 at 11:15 p.m. State Police conducted a traffic stop on Roe Ave. in the City of Elmira and found a female driver and male passenger. Troopers discovered that the passenger, 30-year-old Jordan Maslinski, had an active stay away order of protection against the driver.

Maslinski was previously convicted of criminal contempt in September 2018 in the Town of Southport Court.

Maslinski was arrested for criminal contempt in the first degree for a second violation in five years. He was held in the Chemung County Jail.

