HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested for choking another person in Horseheads last week.

Christopher Price, 41, was arrested on October 24 on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blooding Circulation, a Class-! Misdemeanor. The warrant was issued by the Horseheads Town Court on October 21.

Price was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.