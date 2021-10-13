Elmira man arrested for forcibly taking daughter from mother’s home

TOWN OF ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A girl was returned safely to her mother after being forcibly taken from her home over the weekend. The incident resulted in the arrest of the girl’s father for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Burglary, and Harassment.

Cristian Dilone, 37, was arrested on October 10 after the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Lake Road in the Town of Elmira for a report of a disturbance.

Upon investigation, Deputies learned that Dilone arrived at the home and forcibly took his two-year-old daughter, interfering in her custody.

Dilone was taken into custody outside the home and his daughter was returned to her mother without injury.

He was arrested for Second-Degree Burglary, (a class-C felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class-A misdemeanor), and second-degree Harassment.

Dilone was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County jail without bail due to his criminal history. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

He was previously arrested in mid-September for an altercation in Watkins Glen, when it was determined that Dilone was arrested for Harassment and Trespassing for pushing another man to the ground and trespassing on another property.