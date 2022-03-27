SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — On March 26, state police responded to a residence in Southport for the report of an individual violating an Order of Protection.

Police arrived around 10:00 a.m. at Maple Ave. in Southport to speak to the parties involved.

Further information revealed that Justin M. Morrison, 34, of Elmira, was allegedly staring into the residence on Maple Ave. for an extended amount of time and watching an individual that has an order of protection against Morrison.

Morrison was arrested and transported to State Police Wellsburg and was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree and Stalking in the 4th Degree.

Morrison was given an appearance ticket to return to the town of Ashland Court on April, 19.