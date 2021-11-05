Weapons arrest after foot chase in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have arrested a man on an outstanding arrest warrant after a foot pursuit in the city.
Around 4:20 p.m. on November 4, Elmira Police saw Geoffrey Martin, 22, walking near Fulton Street and Partridge Street. It was confirmed Martin had a warrant for his arrest.
After an officer stopped him on O’Brien Place, Martin ran, and a short foot pursuit ensued. Martin eventually stopped and was taken into custody where police found a concealed AR-15 pistol inside of his jacket. He also had a high-capacity loaded magazine.
Martin was charged with second- and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is being held in Elmira City lockup pending arraignment in Elmira City Court.